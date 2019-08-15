Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Tops $0.0023

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $38,172.00 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,298,348 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.