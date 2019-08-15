Argus (ARGUS) Price Tops $0.0005

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $595.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00144962 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003970 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,433.00 or 1.00217586 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

