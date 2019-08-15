Arion Trading 35.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Arion has a total market cap of $23,096.00 and $112.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.01352305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00096231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,906,996 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

