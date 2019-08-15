Arionum (ARO) One Day Volume Tops $62,017.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $231,549.00 and $62,017.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

