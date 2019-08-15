Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $295,858.00 and $3,151.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 12,131,749 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,206 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

