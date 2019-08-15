Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 5.4%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.82, 1,203,682 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 798,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $302,774.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 181,661 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 321,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 757,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

