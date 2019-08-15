Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 192.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 151.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 530,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 319,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

