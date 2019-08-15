Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) Issues Earnings Results

Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (84.50) (($1.10)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ASBE stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday. Associated British Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $307,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.
About Associated British Engineering
Associated British Engineering plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies diesel engines. It also offers spare parts for diesel engines and associated repair services; and generator sets. The company serves customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East and Australasia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East.
