Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 529 ($6.91) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,630 ($21.30).

AML has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 802 ($10.48) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,186.78 ($15.51).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 33.30 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 434.80 ($5.68). The company had a trading volume of 1,115,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.35. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 440.50 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Penny Hughes purchased 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09). Also, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.95), for a total value of £18,200,000 ($23,781,523.59). Insiders sold 11,053,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,160,000 in the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

