Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.59% from the company’s previous close.

ATYM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 61,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The firm has a market cap of $280.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.79.

In other news, insider Alberto Lavandeira purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($135,241.08).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.