Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Brokerages expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.90 million. Athenex posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $96.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $115.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.11 million, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $121.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.39% and a negative net margin of 161.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATNX. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 526,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. Athenex has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of -0.30.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie A. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,070,550 shares of company stock worth $16,484,919. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athenex by 913,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

