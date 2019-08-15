Atlas Protocol Price Up 22.7% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and $1.15 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01334705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00096553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

