ATN (ATN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $64.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00275460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01320102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096109 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

