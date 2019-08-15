ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 264,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,031. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $870.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $77,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

