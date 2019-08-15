Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.14

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.19. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 111,967 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of A$8.08.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

