Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 92.33% and a negative return on equity of 121.68%. Audioeye updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 15,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

