Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 92.33% and a negative return on equity of 121.68%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. Audioeye updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 11,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,964. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

