Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.37. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.72.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.21 million during the quarter.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

