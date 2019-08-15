Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 241,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

