Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,545,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 1,354,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

