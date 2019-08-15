Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 285,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avaya by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $11,585,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVYA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 1,976,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.70. Avaya has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

