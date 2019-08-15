Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,235. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.