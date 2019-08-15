Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Avery Dennison worth $52,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.68. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,411.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total value of $308,660.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,252 shares of company stock worth $8,721,924 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

