AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60, 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64.

About AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.