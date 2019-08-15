Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AXLA stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $55,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,293 shares of company stock worth $337,682 in the last ninety days.

