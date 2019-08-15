BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 343,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.74 per share, with a total value of $107,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.