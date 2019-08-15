Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 8,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,341. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.