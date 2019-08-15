Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.52. Bazaarvoice shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,347 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bazaarvoice to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bazaarvoice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.65 million. Bazaarvoice’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,547,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile (NASDAQ:BV)

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

