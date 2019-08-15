Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.10. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,868,933 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

