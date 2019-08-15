BidaskClub Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Hold

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. Vericel has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $750.33 million, a PE ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 2.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $15,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Vericel by 31.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

