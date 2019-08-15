BidaskClub Upgrades Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

TSG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

