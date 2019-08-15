BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 172.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKYI. ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

