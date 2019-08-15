BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $383.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $2,045,653.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,368.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,458 shares of company stock worth $2,546,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

