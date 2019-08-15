Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,592,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 5,271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

