Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $514.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

