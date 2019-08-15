Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $68,582.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $68,582.00 and $4,432.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00275414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01315937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 19,891,246 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

