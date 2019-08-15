Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,670.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $1,670.00 and $13,192.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002673 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00145081 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000913 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004410 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,878.81 or 1.00042443 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000423 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

