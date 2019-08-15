BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,695.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00490546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00136367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002786 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,031,815,905 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exmo, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.