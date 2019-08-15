BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $21.13 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $725,638.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,014,271 shares of company stock valued at $221,389,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,483,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after buying an additional 1,774,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,759,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 177,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.