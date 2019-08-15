Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,018,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 1,894,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

