Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Trading Up 3.8%

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 47,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

