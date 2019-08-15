Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $32,354.40 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3,655.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 446.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

