Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $525,794.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.50 or 0.04624565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,719,070 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.