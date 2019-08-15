Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf (TSE:ZWE) Trading Up 0.8%

Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf (TSE:ZWE) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.91 and last traded at C$19.83, approximately 31,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 36,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.25.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.