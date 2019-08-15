BOMB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $447,388.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00027909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $447,388.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00145097 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003986 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,293.60 or 0.99708925 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 960,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,025 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

