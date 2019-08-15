BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81.

BORAL LTD NEW/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

