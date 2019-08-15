Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives $345.23 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:SAM traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.55. The company had a trading volume of 164,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,251. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.60. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $230.93 and a twelve month high of $411.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,205,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $40,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

