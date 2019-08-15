BoutsPro 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,226.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $79,555.00 and $34,226.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01314084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

