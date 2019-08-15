Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOXL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of BOXL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,582. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

