Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.50.

BYD.UN stock traded down C$2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$170.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$102.59 and a 52 week high of C$182.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director Sally Ann Savoia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$165.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

